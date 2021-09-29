JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:JMG) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 0.83 Per Share

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:JMG) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.83 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.52. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
JMG stock traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 130.20 ($1.70). The company had a trading volume of 921,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,291. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 132.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 132.46. The company has a market cap of £1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24. JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 106.85 ($1.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 152.90 ($2.00).
About JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust
See Also: What is a resistance level?
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.