JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Purchased by Running Point Capital Advisors LLC

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,117 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000.

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.72. 2,902,877 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average is $50.73.

