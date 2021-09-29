Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Purchased by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,303 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,042 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 166,037 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 17,705 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,008,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $785,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,769 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 478,208 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,113,000 after purchasing an additional 46,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

NYSE JNPR opened at $28.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.19. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $29.77.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $159,317.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $283,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,120 shares of company stock valued at $599,017 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

