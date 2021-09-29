Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Director Jonathan W. Painter Sells 4,409 Shares

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 4,409 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.44, for a total transaction of $976,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of KAI traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.10. The stock had a trading volume of 47,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,072. Kadant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.48 and a fifty-two week high of $225.64. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.53.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. Kadant had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $195.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.07 million. Equities analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KAI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Kadant in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KAI. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kadant by 5.4% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 56,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 153.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kadant by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Kadant in the 1st quarter worth $399,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.