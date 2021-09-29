Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Director Sells $379,224.99 in Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 1,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $379,224.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE KAI traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,072. Kadant Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.48 and a 1 year high of $225.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.34.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $195.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.07 million. Kadant had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on KAI shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Kadant in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,313,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 779,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,124,000 after purchasing an additional 62,656 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kadant by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,631,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,356,000 after buying an additional 62,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kadant by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,126,000 after acquiring an additional 18,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Kadant by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,676,000 after acquiring an additional 15,874 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

