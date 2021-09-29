Kalmar Market Capitalization Achieves $5.63 Million (KALM)

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Kalmar coin can currently be bought for $1.84 or 0.00004257 BTC on major exchanges. Kalmar has a total market capitalization of $5.63 million and approximately $160,209.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kalmar has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kalmar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00065055 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00104331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.36 or 0.00137191 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,197.84 or 0.99835603 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,905.91 or 0.06715920 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $330.62 or 0.00764115 BTC.

About Kalmar

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,057,161 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Buying and Selling Kalmar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalmar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kalmar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kalmar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kalmar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.