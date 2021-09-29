Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.79

Shares of Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.79 and traded as low as $5.24. Kamada shares last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 18,521 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Kamada from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

The company has a market cap of $236.40 million, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average of $5.79.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Kamada had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $24.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.69 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kamada Ltd. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMDA. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kamada by 312.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 866,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 656,533 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kamada during the 1st quarter valued at $1,665,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Kamada by 1,276,250.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 153,150 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kamada in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Kamada by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 93,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 47,818 shares during the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.

