Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $43.99

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.99 and traded as low as $41.85. Kansas City Life Insurance shares last traded at $41.85, with a volume of 501 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $405.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.99.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KCLI)

Kansas City Life Insurance Co engages in the provision of financial protection through the sale of life insurance and annuities. It operates through the following business segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment is comprised of individual insurance products for Kansas City Life, Sunset Life, and Grange Life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions.

