Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $5,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,891,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 63.4% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 12.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 271,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,608,000 after acquiring an additional 11,377 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,270,000. 80.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $274.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 207.59 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $280.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.90. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $171.82 and a 52 week high of $315.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

KSU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Loop Capital downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.57.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

