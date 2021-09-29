Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.73

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.73 and traded as high as $9.20. Kawasaki Heavy Industries shares last traded at $9.08, with a volume of 789 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.14.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of transportation equipment and industrial goods. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace system, Energy and Environmental Plant, Precision Machines and Robots, Ship Ocean, Vehicle, Motorcycle and engine, and Other. The Aerospace segment manufactures and sells aircrafts and Jet engine.

