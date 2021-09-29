KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $83.74

Shares of KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.74 and traded as high as $88.18. KBC Group shares last traded at $88.18, with a volume of 348 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.15.

KBC Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KBCSF)

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

