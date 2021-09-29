Kcash (KCASH) One Day Volume Hits $616,322.00

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. One Kcash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kcash has a total market capitalization of $3.27 million and $616,322.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kcash has traded 31.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Kcash Profile
Kcash (KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 coins. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com.
Buying and Selling Kcash
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars.
