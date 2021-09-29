KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Position Increased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,800 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in KE were worth $5,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new position in KE during the first quarter worth $5,956,243,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in KE by 111.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,128,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,316,000 after buying an additional 7,989,769 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in KE by 138.7% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 6,369,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,940,000 after buying an additional 3,700,747 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in KE by 44.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,592,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,555,000 after buying an additional 2,953,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its position in shares of KE by 44.6% in the second quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 9,235,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

Get KE alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BEKE. Credit Suisse Group downgraded KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HSBC downgraded KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.11.

NYSE BEKE opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.13. KE Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion and a PE ratio of 48.56.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. KE had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 3.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

KE Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.