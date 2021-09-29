Keep3rV1 Price Tops $272.42 (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. During the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar. Keep3rV1 has a market capitalization of $54.48 million and approximately $9.41 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be purchased for about $272.42 or 0.00661662 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00054354 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.21 or 0.00119523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00011669 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.69 or 0.00169272 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Coin Profile

Keep3rV1 (CRYPTO:KP3R) is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

