KEFI Gold and Copper (LON:KEFI) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.87

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (LON:KEFI)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.87 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.52 ($0.02). KEFI Gold and Copper shares last traded at GBX 1.62 ($0.02), with a volume of 805,586 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £34.77 million and a PE ratio of -8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.87.

About KEFI Gold and Copper (LON:KEFI)

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper deposits in the Arabian-Nubian Shield. The company also explores for precious and base metals, and other minerals. It primarily focuses on developing the Tulu Kapi Gold Project with a probable ore reserve of 1.05 million ounces and mineral resources totaling 1.7 million ounces located in Ethiopia.

