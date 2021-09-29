Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock Holdings Increased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,578,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,135,000 after buying an additional 163,271 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,205,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,489,000 after purchasing an additional 106,653 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,420,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,552 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Kellogg by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,869,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,593,000 after acquiring an additional 25,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 6,664.9% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $5,285,875.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $5,217,479.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $32,074,806 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

K has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.78.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $64.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

