Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Holdings Raised by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Kelly Services worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kelly Services by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,212,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,352,000 after purchasing an additional 964,272 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,030,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in Kelly Services by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 279,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 67,700 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its position in Kelly Services by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 239,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 63,660 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Kelly Services by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 116,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 62,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

KELYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Shares of Kelly Services stock opened at $19.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.65 and its 200-day moving average is $22.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.25. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.56 and a 12-month high of $26.98.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 1.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.89%.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

