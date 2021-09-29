Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires Shares of 19,131 Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 39.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America raised Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Argus raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.11.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $133.71 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $137.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.08 and a 200-day moving average of $126.07. The company has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 65.86%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

