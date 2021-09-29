Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys Shares of 13,329 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GD. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.83.

GD stock opened at $197.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.83. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.17 and a fifty-two week high of $206.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $55.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

