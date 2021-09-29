Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $2.22 Million in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,204 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,029,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $687,431,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 17.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,627,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $496,916,000 after purchasing an additional 531,876 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 35.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,511,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,050,000 after purchasing an additional 909,820 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 12.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,387,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,084,000 after purchasing an additional 384,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,230,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,588,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $143,590.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,146,630.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total value of $6,871,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,682 shares of company stock worth $27,686,754 in the last 90 days. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.76.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $152.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.19. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.48 and a 52-week high of $168.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.74, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $728.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.