Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New Investment in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DD. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,437,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $69.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.66. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.52 and a 52-week high of $87.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.10. The stock has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

In other news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam purchased 5,000 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.