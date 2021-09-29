Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases New Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hazelview Securities Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,508,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in Public Storage by 0.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 48,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,702,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 18.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 9.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Public Storage by 7.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 49,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.91.

In other Public Storage news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $299.52 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $212.22 and a 12 month high of $332.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.05. The firm has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

