Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases New Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,981 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 344,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,625,000 after buying an additional 179,890 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 796,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,747,000 after buying an additional 201,785 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 257,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,175,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 160,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

BK opened at $52.91 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.19 and a twelve month high of $56.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.63 and a 200-day moving average of $50.58. The stock has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This is a boost from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

