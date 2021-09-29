Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 384,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,501 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $13,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,156.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 314.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth $104,000. 46.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $34.04 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.26.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KDP. TheStreet raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

