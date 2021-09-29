Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.81

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.81 and traded as high as $13.44. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 4,943 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised Kewaunee Scientific from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.58.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.49 million for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative return on equity of 11.25% and a negative net margin of 2.94%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 123,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile (NASDAQ:KEQU)

Kewaunee Scientific Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, technical furniture, and infrastructure products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, and international. The Domestic segment designs, manufactures, and installs scientific and technical furniture, including steel and wood laboratory cabinetry, fume hoods, laminate casework, flexible systems, worksurfaces, workstations, workbenches, and computer enclosures.

