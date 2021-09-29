Keybank National Association OH Has $19.79 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $19,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in S&P Global by 8.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,786,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,747,502,000 after purchasing an additional 575,677 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 147.8% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491,166 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in S&P Global by 20.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,951,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,178,000 after purchasing an additional 843,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,471,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,313,000 after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 35,187.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,840,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock opened at $426.11 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $456.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $439.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $403.31.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.10.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

