Keybank National Association OH Has $20.78 Million Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,217 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.09% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $20,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

MKC stock opened at $83.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.62 and its 200-day moving average is $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $101.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.33.

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

