Keybank National Association OH Has $29.88 Million Stake in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 8.21% of Preformed Line Products worth $29,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLPC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Preformed Line Products by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Preformed Line Products by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in Preformed Line Products by 146.1% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 34,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Preformed Line Products by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Preformed Line Products by 39.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLPC opened at $66.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Preformed Line Products has a 1 year low of $47.07 and a 1 year high of $82.46.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $133.04 million for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 10.87%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

