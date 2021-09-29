Keybank National Association OH Increases Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.09% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $40,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 183,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $284,357,000 after acquiring an additional 8,017 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,839.40 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,172.29 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The company has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a PE ratio of 89.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,882.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,603.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 25,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,909.68 per share, with a total value of $48,563,162.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total value of $12,540,899.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,346,847.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,408 shares of company stock valued at $72,494,297. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,840.64.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

