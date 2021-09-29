Keybank National Association OH Increases Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 335,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,313 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.09% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $35,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Managed Account Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $104.40 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $108.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.94.

