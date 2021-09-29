Keybank National Association OH Increases Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,664 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.05% of Dominion Energy worth $31,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.2% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D stock opened at $73.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.55. The company has a market capitalization of $59.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

A number of research firms have commented on D. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.91.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.