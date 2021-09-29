Keybank National Association OH Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,818 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $35,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,521,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,437 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,006,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,447 shares in the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,211,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,236,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,005,992,000 after purchasing an additional 778,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,463,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,530,000 after purchasing an additional 582,255 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $158.44 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $114.76 and a 12 month high of $164.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.62.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

