Keybank National Association OH Sells 11,756 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,756 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $27,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 734.5% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.95.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS opened at $102.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $186.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $46.42 and a 12 month high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

