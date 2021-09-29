Keybank National Association OH Sells 35,676 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 424,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,676 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.15% of CMS Energy worth $25,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in CMS Energy by 722.2% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 342.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $58.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.17%.

In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 4,120 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $264,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $807,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,426. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Vertical Research cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

