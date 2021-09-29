Keybank National Association OH Sells 4,685 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 346,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,685 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $50,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.4% in the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.0% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Citigroup increased their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.86.

International Business Machines stock opened at $137.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $152.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.69 and its 200 day moving average is $140.48.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

