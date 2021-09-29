Keybank National Association OH Trims Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,001 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.09% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $41,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4,720.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TROW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.62.

Shares of TROW opened at $201.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.03 and a 200 day moving average of $196.40. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.94 and a 52-week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $238,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $1,694,023.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,785,173.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,817 shares of company stock worth $3,622,239. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

