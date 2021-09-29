KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 701,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,521 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of KeyCorp worth $14,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,994,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,498,000 after buying an additional 1,499,672 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,400,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,461 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,319,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in KeyCorp by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,212,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KEY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price target for the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.65.

In related news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KEY opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.