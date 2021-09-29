KickToken Price Reaches $0.0077 on Exchanges (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 29th. One KickToken coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, KickToken has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. KickToken has a market capitalization of $11.48 million and $1.09 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00055339 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002616 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00120674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00011557 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.80 or 0.00177891 BTC.

KickToken Coin Profile

KickToken is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,491,186,969 coins. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

