Kineko (KKO) Hits Market Cap of $2.00 Million

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. During the last week, Kineko has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Kineko coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000701 BTC on popular exchanges. Kineko has a total market cap of $2.00 million and $8,905.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00065288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00103317 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.33 or 0.00136283 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,406.49 or 1.00184672 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,815.53 or 0.06812280 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.40 or 0.00775228 BTC.

About Kineko

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 6,893,809 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Kineko Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kineko should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kineko using one of the exchanges listed above.

