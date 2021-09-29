KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Shares Gap Down to $21.83

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.83, but opened at $21.29. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares last traded at $21.30, with a volume of 2,669 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KREF shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.91 price target (down previously from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.68.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 619.94 and a quick ratio of 619.94.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 51.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 88.21%.

In other news, Director Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,387 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $224,878.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 262,324 shares in the company, valued at $5,679,314.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,900,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,836,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,987,000 after purchasing an additional 726,411 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 309.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 793,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,154,000 after purchasing an additional 599,332 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,467,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,553,000 after purchasing an additional 382,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 437.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 436,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 355,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

