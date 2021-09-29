Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Stock Position Lifted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 219.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,345 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.16% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $12,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 144.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 377.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.39.

KNX opened at $52.82 on Wednesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average of $48.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.65%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,813.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,100 shares of company stock worth $3,060,419 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

