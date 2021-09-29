Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Buys 36,303 Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,303 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of Kala Pharmaceuticals worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 42,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,303 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,719,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,712,000 after purchasing an additional 402,065 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 49.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.69.

Shares of KALA opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.41. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $9.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average of $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,169.09% and a negative return on equity of 125.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

