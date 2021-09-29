Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,527 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QTS. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $117,000.

QTS opened at $77.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.81. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $78.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.78 and a beta of 0.54.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.65). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 1.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Truist Securities lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.57.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

