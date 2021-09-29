Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $1.94 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 793.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,930 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,141 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Constitution Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 150,238 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after buying an additional 61,818 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 218,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $17,030,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 44.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet downgraded Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, upped their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

Shares of ORCL opened at $90.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a market capitalization of $247.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.98 and a 200 day moving average of $81.78. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $55.14 and a 12 month high of $92.27.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 156,635 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $14,101,849.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 539,876 shares of company stock valued at $48,248,696 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

