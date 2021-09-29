Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 42,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADNT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,304,000 after acquiring an additional 884,618 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Adient by 856.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 706,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,212,000 after purchasing an additional 632,360 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Adient by 90.9% in the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 868,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,387,000 after purchasing an additional 413,560 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the first quarter worth approximately $14,813,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Adient by 1,794.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 273,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,067,000 after acquiring an additional 258,589 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADNT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

NYSE:ADNT opened at $42.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 3.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.26. Adient plc has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $53.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). Adient had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.78) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

About Adient

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

