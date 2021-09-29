Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Raises Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,604 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Insmed worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 675.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.66. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.25.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.18). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 105.70% and a negative net margin of 219.67%. The company had revenue of $45.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Insmed’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

