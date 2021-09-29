Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Sells 13,065 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lowered its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,065 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Atkore worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Atkore by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Atkore by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Atkore by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Atkore by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in Atkore by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total value of $4,891,632.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATKR stock opened at $93.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 2.53. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $102.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.71.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $853.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.41 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 85.22% and a net margin of 17.71%. Atkore’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATKR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

