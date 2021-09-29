Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

ADRNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at $33.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.69 and a 200-day moving average of $30.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $34.23.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 billion. Analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.9858 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 3.02%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s payout ratio is 31.78%.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

