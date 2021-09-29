Korea Investment CORP Acquires 20,400 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 285.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

PHM opened at $47.19 on Wednesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.70.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.07.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

