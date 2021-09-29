Korea Investment CORP Acquires 2,900 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HRL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 789.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,075,986.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $41.13 on Wednesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.56 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.04%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

